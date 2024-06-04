Internet shocked after discovering what flavor pink lemonade actually is

After a TikTok about the refreshing drink went viral, the internet was astounded to discover what pink lemonade was actually made from.

In a video that’s gained over 2 million views on the platform, TikTok user @decrepitvibes shocked the whole internet by revealing the real flavor behind pink lemonade.

“Consider my flabbers gasted,” she said as she sat in her car. “When I go to look up ‘what is pink lemonade flavor,’ because I know it’s not strawberry. … I guess I just assumed it was pink.”

But, she says upon Googling the real answer, she “uncovered the scheme of the century.”

“It’s just regular lemonade made girly pop with food coloring,” she said, before giving popular beverage line Minute Maid 12 hours to respond.

After the video was posted, people were equally confused and taken aback, writing: “I just assumed it was strawberry lemonade.”

“No but it tastes different,” one said.

“Some restaurants actually do make a raspberry lemonade and they call it pink lemonade,” another pointed out.

Perhaps the most amusing comment came from Google themselves, who said: “A search away from flabbergasted at all times,” to which the video’s poster responded: “In my [ceaseless] pursuit of knowledge, I googled too close to the sun this time.”

Pink lemonade can be created using a series of different red dyes, including cranberry juice, strawberries, raspberries, beets, grenadine or beets.

Minute Maid’s, however, which is discussed in the video is made from Red Dye 40, which “is one of the most widely used food dyes, as well as one of the most controversial. The dye is thought to be linked to allergies, migraine, and mental disorders in children,” according to Healthline.

