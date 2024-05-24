EntertainmentFood

Coca-Cola unveil new limited-edition flavor “Wozzaah” that celebrates African culture

Maddy Kinkead
new coke flavorCoca-Cola Africa

Just in time for Africa Day on May 25, Coca-Cola have launched a new creation that celebrates the vibrancy of African culture.

The drink is named Wozzaah, which means “come here” in isiZulu – which is what this drink will be whispering to you when you see its vibrant can on the shelves.

The drink is said to taste like Coke Zero mixed with “blazing fruit flavor”. Although the brand have not revealed what these fruits actually are, you can expect a tropical flavor explosion.

The new coca-cola drinkCoca-Cola Africa
The new drinks come in a vibrant purple and yellow can.

According to Coca-Cola’s food science team, even they couldn’t decide on what flavor it was:

“We did a tasting session at the office last week and everyone’s experience is completely different,” they said. “So even if we tell you what’s in it, your perception of what you think Africa is enhances the flavor notes that you pick up.”

To celebrate the launch, Coca-Cola have teamed up with Eswantini singer and international music sensation, Uncle Waffles. She will perform a concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as be a part of several digital experiences, including a Snapchat lens that is fully customizable.

The brand also teamed with WafflesnCream, Nigeria’s first skateboarding company, to create merchandise available globally for online purchase. 

Coca-Cola Creations have had some pretty out-there launches, including a drink that was designed to taste like the Metaverse.

Although it’s not clear whether this limited edition drink will make its way to the US, the merchandise will be available for purchase on the Coca-Cola website and is a pretty awesome way to pick up some swag to represent for your favorite soda.

Coca-Cola aren’t the only ones getting creative this summer; beverage brand Liquid Death have launched a giveaway where one lucky fan will win an actual jet.

About The Author

Maddy Kinkead

Maddy is a Fast Food Writer at Dexerto. She has an MA in English from QUB and has written for sites like The Tab and Relationship Surgery, among others. She's an expert in fast food chains, restaurants, recipes and all things food-related. Get in touch at madeline.kinkead@dexerto.com

keep reading
KSI Prime flavor
Entertainment
KSI reveals limited edition Prime Hydration flavor exclusive to the UK
Brad Norton
Prime new 'Pinata Colada' flavor
Entertainment
Prime reveals new limited-edition Piñata Colada flavor to celebrate Mexico launch
Shay Robson
McDonald's sign
Food
McDonald’s releasing new drink that started off as a TikTok “hack”
Lauren Lewis
Sprite Aruba Jam
Food
Sprite bring back discontinued fan-favorite drink but it’s only available at Wendy’s
Maddy Kinkead
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech