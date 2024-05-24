Coca-Cola unveil new limited-edition flavor “Wozzaah” that celebrates African culture

Just in time for Africa Day on May 25, Coca-Cola have launched a new creation that celebrates the vibrancy of African culture.

The drink is named Wozzaah, which means “come here” in isiZulu – which is what this drink will be whispering to you when you see its vibrant can on the shelves.

The drink is said to taste like Coke Zero mixed with “blazing fruit flavor”. Although the brand have not revealed what these fruits actually are, you can expect a tropical flavor explosion.

Coca-Cola Africa The new drinks come in a vibrant purple and yellow can.

According to Coca-Cola’s food science team, even they couldn’t decide on what flavor it was:

“We did a tasting session at the office last week and everyone’s experience is completely different,” they said. “So even if we tell you what’s in it, your perception of what you think Africa is enhances the flavor notes that you pick up.”

To celebrate the launch, Coca-Cola have teamed up with Eswantini singer and international music sensation, Uncle Waffles. She will perform a concert in Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as be a part of several digital experiences, including a Snapchat lens that is fully customizable.

The brand also teamed with WafflesnCream, Nigeria’s first skateboarding company, to create merchandise available globally for online purchase.

Coca-Cola Creations have had some pretty out-there launches, including a drink that was designed to taste like the Metaverse.

Although it’s not clear whether this limited edition drink will make its way to the US, the merchandise will be available for purchase on the Coca-Cola website and is a pretty awesome way to pick up some swag to represent for your favorite soda.

Coca-Cola aren’t the only ones getting creative this summer; beverage brand Liquid Death have launched a giveaway where one lucky fan will win an actual jet.