What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

McDonald’s breakfast has been a fan-favorite for 50 years, with dishes like the Egg McMuffin and hash browns. These items are available every morning, but at what time does McDonalds stop serving breakfast?

It’s safe to say that McDonald’s has one of the most iconic breakfast menus of all time. The chain started serving breakfast in the 1970s, and its popularity has soared ever since.

There have been phases when the chain tried serving all-day breakfast, however, this all ended abruptly in 2015, and the McDonald’s CEOs have yet to announce any plans to bring it back.

This has led to some disappointed customers, who have pulled into drive-thru’s to get their morning fix, craving an Egg McMuffin sandwich, or a stack of warm Hotcakes, only to find that they’re now serving lunch.

When does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

There is no hard and fast rule here, unfortunately, as it will depend on your specific location. However, most McDonald’s restaurants will serve breakfast right through until 10:30 – 11 AM, from the time they’ve opened their doors in the morning.

Some McDonald’s locations, however, are open 24 hours a day, which means that they begin serving breakfast as early as 5 AM. Some overnight locations will even start breakfast at 4 AM and some at 6 AM. Therefore, it’s a good idea to call up your local establishment to grab all of the correct details.

