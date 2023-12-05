What is a butter candle on TikTok?

TikTok’s butter candle has gone viral just in time for holiday potluck parties.

TikTok foodies fill their viewers in on some of the best fast food hacks, at-home recipes, and behind-the-scenes bits of how to make a dish.

And recently, one foodie ignited viewer’s taste buds when she revealed how to make a butter candle.

What’s more, the easy-to-make appetizer is the perfect side to bring to your next holiday party.

Adding herbs and spices to your butter candle will make it even tastier

Garnering 7.7 million views on TikTok, the “butter candle” trend has people trading in their store-bought apps for a simple yet delectable option.

To make the assembly process of the butter candle as easy as possible, TikToker Feel Good Foodie uploaded an explainer video on how to make your next “fun party appetizer.”

First, Feel Good Foodie, who has 1.9 million followers, used a paper cup as an outline to cut a circle into the middle of a bread bowl.

She then hollowed out the center of the bread bowl and cut slices for people to pull apart and dip into the butter after it was all finished.

After that, Feel Good Foodie used another cup and melted butter into it. She placed the wick inside and then froze the melted butter for an hour.

She then ripped the paper cup apart from the frozen butter, which at that point, resembled an off-white candle.

The butter candle was then placed in the middle of the bread bowl before it was lit. Once lit, the butter began to melt.

To make the butter candle even tastier, adding herbs and spices is recommended. However, Feel Good Foodie used a rosemary salt butter that was already prepared as such.

Those who have seen the viral butter candle have commented saying that the idea was both “creative” and “genius.”

Others even mentioned that they’d be making the butter candle for their next holiday party — as long as no one double-dips.