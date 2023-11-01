How to hack McDonald’s menu for cheaper Big Macs

A McDonald’s employee revealed why she doesn’t tend to certain customers in the drive-thru.

McDonald’s is experiencing a 14% rise in revenue, apparently due to “strategic menu price increases”. The popular fast food chain, previously renowned for its reasonable prices, is now charging $18 for a Big Mac Combo Meal in some locations.

During the first three months of 2023, McDonald’s saw profits shoot up considerably, rising to $3.314 billion, up by 8.84% compared to previous years.

How to still get cheap Big Macs from McDonald’s

The price increase has many searching for hacks to save money on the McDonald’s menu.

One of the most popular relates to the Big Mac. To save money on this popular item, all customers have to do is make a few modifications.

Unsplash: Brett Jordan Former McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz explains how to order a cheaper Big Mac.

When ordering this item at McDonald’s, all you have to do is ask for a McDouble, a two-tiered patty, along with a side of Big Mac Sauce.

Make sure to hold off on the ketchup, mustard, and lettuce, so you’re only charged for the sauce alone.

But what about the center bun? Simply fill it with fries, to replicate the carb-based component. This way, you essentially make your own Big Mac, but it should bring the cost down.

In related news, customers can also grab free fries every Friday with the app.