Costco goes viral after releasing 3 lbs Banana Cream Pie

Costco has revealed a new Banana Cream pie, weighing in at just over 3 pounds – and people are totally here for it.

The most striking thing about the new dessert is of course its weight. A woman has gone viral on Instagram after she filmed herself making her way to the store, and visiting the bakery section to pick up one of these desserts.

Laura, who goes by Costcohotfinds, regularly posts videos of the chain’s hottest items, as well as providing viewers with money-saving hacks. “I love the graham cracker butter crust,” she said, before telling viewers that it’s “so creamy and delicious.”

The video has now racked up over 1.2 million views on TikTok, and over 68,000 comments on Instagram.

People quickly flocked to try out the new pie for themselves, with several videos circulating TikTok of people eager to grab it. One user said they had high hopes for the dessert as they were a big banana cream pie fan, but ended up giving it a 6/10 rating.

This didn’t stop viewers from wanting to try the pie, however, as one commented saying: “Omg! This looks Heavenly,” and “I’d risk my life for this.”

Another person who had tried the dessert recommended: “Delicious – better if you have it cold or somewhat frozen since it’s very creamy.”

The Costco pie is currently on sale and retails at $15.99, and includes real bananas, real cream filling, caramel drizzle, butter graham cracker crust, and a caramel whipped topping.

This isn’t the first time Costco has gone viral for their desserts. Back in December, a woman went viral after having her birthday party at Costco, and the whole thing including the cake only cost $30.