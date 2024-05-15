Grubhub giving away free McDonald’s fries every day for a week – here’s how to get them

Grubhub is making waves with a new deal that allows customers to enjoy free fries for an entire week, and they couldn’t be easier to get.

According to popular fast food delivery service Grubhub, french fries turned out to be their most ordered item throughout the course of 2023. Now, they want to celebrate this by giving away free McDonald’s fries every single day for a whole week.

This deal began on May 13, and will run all the way through to May 19. In order to claim your free McDonald’s fries, all you have to do is sign up to the Grubhub+ members app. This promo will be available for any order totalling over $15.

The best thing? There’s no limit on the number of free fries you can claim throughout the week.

Customers are encouraged to keep an eye out for Grubhub’s Gold Days of Grubhub+ promotion, which includes month-long deals event exclusively for loyalty members.

There are several offers included in the promotion, one which will take place over the course of Memorial Day, running from May 20 – 26. You’ll be able to pick up great deals from different chains such as Taco Bell, KFC, and Dunkin’, with BOGO and money off your favorite orders.

As well as this, Grubhub will also be running something called ‘Deals for Dining Outdoors,’ running from May 27 – June 2. This includes freebies and discounts from some of your favorite chains, including Wendy’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Papa John’s, and Panera Bread.

Grubhub isn’t the only one giving away free items at the moment. Wendy’s announced back in April that customers would be able to claim a portion of free fries every single Friday.

Shake Shack is also giving away free SmokeShack burgers in May, and they couldn’t be easier to get.