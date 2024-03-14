This viral McDonald’s hack will get you a bigger burger every time

This simple order modification at McDonald’s is going viral on TikTok and it will make sure you get a bigger and fresher burger every time, and it’s all down to the bun.

McDonald’s is famed for it’s delicious burgers and crispy fries. However, sometimes those cheeseburgers can be a little on the small side, according to some customers.

This viral TikTok trend that started in Australia has fast food fans stunned when they see the size differences in their burgers.

The hack involves asking for a ‘steamed bun’ with your burger instead of a regular one.

Article continues after ad

Softer and bigger steamed buns feature elsewhere on the menu

You might have already had one of these steamed buns from McDonald’s if you are a fan of the Filet O’ Fish, but TikTokers are asking for this bun on all types of burgers from cheeseburgers to Big Macs.

When you go in-store or visit your local drive-thru, ask for your burger of choice but with a steamed bun. When you usually order a burger from McDonald’s, it will come with their new recipe brioche-style bun that’s been toasted.

Article continues after ad

However, when you ask for a steamed bun, you’ll get a bun that you might have seen on a Filet O’ Fish burger. The reason the bun on this burger is different, is because a toasted bun has a slightly sweet flavor that doesn’t go well with the fish.

Article continues after ad

The bonus of these steamed buns is that they are larger and softer, meaning that you’ll get a bigger burger for the same price, which will make a lot of customers happy, given the recent surge in McDonald’s prices.

TikTokers, including @tommywinkler a food reviewer, have given this hack an 8/10, saying that it’s, “so much fluffier, so much better.”

@tommywinkler via TikTok Steamed buns are fresher, softer and bigger.

Comparing these burgers side by side, the steamed one is made fresh for each order so may take a little longer, however, you can see that they’re bigger, softer and fresher. But, if you love that sweet, toasted texture of the regular buns, this hack might not be for you.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you aren’t a fan of McDonald’s new burger buns introduced last year, try ordering your Big Mac with this steamed bun hack for no extra charge and see if it boosts your burger game.