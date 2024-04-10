The worst drinks at Starbucks according to an ex-barista

Here’s 10 of the worst drinks to order at Starbucks, so you know what to avoid next time you need your caffeine fix.

Starbucks has a lot of iconic drinks that people go nuts for, but that doesn’t mean that you should always believe the hype.

Whether its the pumpkin spiced latte or one of those crazy secret menu items, some of the drinks at Starbucks end up being nice to look at, but not packing a punch flavor-wise.

That being said, their coffee is great, their menu is extensive, and their staff are trained to make any number of customizations to your drink, so play around with flavors, shots, and milks and see what works for you.

Article continues after ad

The worst drinks at Starbucks ranked:

10. Hot chocolate

There’s really nothing better than a hot chocolate on a cold day, but unfortunately, the hot chocolate at Starbucks misses the mark. The good thing is that the mixture itself isn’t made with dairy, so if you order it with dairy-free milk and vegan whip, you can get it completely dairy free, which a lot of other places don’t offer.

Article continues after ad

Try instead: The hot chocolate itself is a little bland and if you want to upgrade it, I’d recommend mixing some white mocha in with the regular mocha syrup. Oh, and lots of whip.

9. Vanilla bean frappuccino

This drink is great, if you’re eight years old. If not though, you’re paying four dollars for a cup of vaguely vanilla-flavored ice. The frappuccinos at Starbucks are great, and there are some excellent choices – but this isn’t one of them.

Article continues after ad

Try instead: Opt for one with coffee to boost the flavor, or the caramel ones are by far the best.

8. Cappuccino

Sorry to all the die-hard cappuccino fans out there. Unless you’re sitting in and drinking your coffee within 10 minutes of ordering, you’re going to end up with a cup that is half full of coffee. This is because cappuccinos rely on frothy milk, and if you leave your drink sitting too long, it will settle and you’ll realise you’ve paid for air.

Article continues after ad

Try instead: If you want more bang for your buck and a coffee that will last your commute, go for a latte.

Article continues after ad

7. Iced cappuccino

These are the most annoying drinks to make, but that’s not why they’re on the list. They are made by using a special blender and ice-cold non-fat milk to create a cold foam that Starbucks now uses on a lot of its iced drinks. However, in the cappuccino, this foam is unflavored and goes straight on top of espresso and ice, so your drink will be really strong and the ice cubes take up most of the cup.

Try instead: An iced latte with an extra shot if you really want to taste that espresso.

6. Pink drink

This drink was a massive hit a few years ago, but it’s not 2016 anymore. This drink literally tastes like something a five-year-old would love, and is essentially fancy strawberry milk that you’re paying nearly five dollars for. Also, 90% of the time the coconut milk curdles before the drink gets shaken.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Try instead: Go for the strawberry acai lemonade refresher if you want to deviate from coffee.

5. Tea

Who is going to Starbucks and just ordering tea? Iced teas? No problem. The medicine ball when you’re sick? Totally fine. A plain old herbal tea? Make that at home. Not only is it a boring choice, but the herbal teas at Starbucks aren’t the strongest.

Try instead: The London fog tea latte. It is an Earl Grey tea with vanilla and steamed milk, and its a thing of beauty.

4. Pumpkin spiced latte

A controversial choice, I know. But, if you could see the radioactive orange stains that pumpkin syrup leaves on your clothes, you wouldn’t drink it either. If you love the spicy goodness of this drink, that’s no problem, but don’t pretend that its worth the hype. People queuing out the door the second the first leaf turns brown in Fall? It’s just not that good.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Try instead: Cinderella lattes are excellent, and are made with half pumpkin syrup and half white mocha syrup. Everything is better with white mocha.

3. Eggnog latte

Another one that gets a lot of hype but isn’t that good. Homemade eggnog is delicious, but this stuff comes in huge jugs and screams when it gets steamed because it is so thick. Also, a venti one of these has a whopping 56 grams of sugar…

Try instead: Although nothing tastes like the eggnog latte, the classic toffee nut latte is sure to put you in a festive mood.

2. Matcha tea latte

Matcha tea lattes are great, but the matcha powder from Starbucks is not so great. Also, because matchas aren’t necessarily a popular drink, a lot of baristas don’t mix it properly which leads to clumps of green sludge at the bottom of your cup.

Article continues after ad

Try instead: A properly made iced matcha with vanilla syrup is delicious. Ask for your drink to be blended before it’s poured over ice.

Article continues after ad

1. Pike place filter coffee

The drip coffee from Starbucks is by far the worst drink they serve. Yes, you can get free refills throughout the day, and there isn’t actually anything wrong with the coffee itself, but from experience, the coffee is never changed over when it should be. This leads to a coffee that has been overheated and goes incredibly bitter.

Try instead: If you want a nice Pike Place, get it when it has just been brewed. These are usually set to a timer, so you’ll know when it’s fresh.

Article continues after ad

Check out other Starbucks guides:

What do Starbucks sizes mean? | What is a handcrafted beverage at Starbucks? | Best iced coffee from Starbucks | What are the most popular drinks at Starbucks?