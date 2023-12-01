What is a handcrafted drink at Starbucks? 

Fans have been wondering what a handcrafted drink at Starbucks really is. We explain here.

If you’re a regular customer at Starbucks, chances are you’ve heard of their handcrafted drinks. While you might not know what these really are, we can guarantee that you’ve ordered them.

Handcrafted drinks consist of espressos, blended beverages such as Frappuccinos, iced coffees, iced teas, cold drinks, and seasonal items.

So, any drink that’s been made by hand at Starbucks, which includes every single beverage on the menu, is a handcrafted drink.

How many reward points is a handcrafted drink at Starbucks?

To join Starbucks rewards and earn yourself a free beverage, go to Starbucks Rewards or the Starbucks app.

When you pay with your digital Starbucks Card in the App, you will earn two Stars for every $1 U.S. Dollar you spend at participating stores.

25 Stars – You will be rewarded with an espresso shot or added syrup sauce.

100 Stars – You will earn a hot brewed coffee or hot steeped tea, iced brewed coffee or iced brewed tea.

200 Stars – You can grab any handcrafted beverage, including a frappuccino. All beverages must be standard size.

300 Stars – May be redeemed for one packaged coffee item (such as whole bean coffee).

400 Stars – Will earn you a select merchandise item with a value up to $20.

These Starbucks Rewards items range between $0.90 and $20.00.

Please note that these deals may vary from store to store.