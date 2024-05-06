Starbucks x Stanley summer tumbler has fans conflicted over its “funky” style

Stanley fanatics have waited hours in line for previous releases, but some are concerned about the new Starbucks x Stanley summer collaboration due to release this May.

In a TikTok post from ‘tiffanywithoutco,’ the Starbucks barista revealed the new collaborative tumbler that the popular coffee chain has with Stanley.

In her viral TikTok, the barista opened the new tumbler, showing off its metallic finish with a yellow and pink color scheme. It also comes with a pink straw.

The Starbucks x Stanley summer collaboration is due to be released on May 7. Though previous tumbler prices peaked at $49.99, the new summer tumbler will be priced at $59.99.

Though Stanley products have become increasingly popular since the release of their Valentine’s Day collaboration with Target in December 2023, this summer’s exclusive tumbler has fans conflicted over its style.

Some Stanley fanatics are excited about the drop, saying “I’m ready” and that’s “so cute,” while others aren’t as eager to jump in line for this one.

“Tag me when it goes on clearance,” one person wrote. “I’m not gonna wait in line this time. However, I’ll go to Target the next day. If it’s there, I’ll get it, if not oh well,” another person added.

Starbucks’ summer collab with Stanley follows the release of the highly-anticipated light blue tumbler in April. In some cases, fans woke up at 3 AM to make sure they were able to have access to the new drop.

Despite fans having mixed feelings about the Starbucks x Stanley summer collaboration, the ‘Stanley craze’ seems nowhere near finished. Only time will tell if the exclusive summer tumbler will resell for hundreds of dollars, as last year’s Valentine’s Day collection resold for over $300 on sites like StockX and eBay.