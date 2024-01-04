Taco Bell set to release Crunch Wrap kits at Walmart 

Crunchwrap fans will be excited, as Taco Bell has announced they’ll be releasing brand new kits so fans can recreate their favorite takeout at home.

Taco Bell is known for its innovative takeout kits, allowing customers to recreate some of their favorite fast food dishes at home.

In December, they released their SOS Kits, which were designed specifically for students.

The kits featured the newest sauces from the chain, along with new seasoning innovations. Perhaps the most unusual item included in the box featured a stain-resistant sheet so that students could eat their meals from the comfort of their own beds.

Now, the chain is releasing brand new Crunch Wrap Kits, so fans can enjoy more of their favorite dishes without having to leave the house.

What’s in the Taco Bell Crunchwrap kit?

Taco Bell

Customers are now able to recreate two of the most iconic items sold at Taco Bell – The Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla.

Taco Bell announced:

“These innovations use the very same ingredients, seasonings, and sauces essential to accurately recreate the fan favorites at home.

“Each Cravings Kit includes four servings of official ingredients – just add a protein, any personalized additions to customize the creation, and enjoy from the comfort of your home.”

These kits will go on sale January 4 and can be bought at your local Walmart, or by shopping online via Walmart’s Taco Bell section on their website.

