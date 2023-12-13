Taco Bell release new Churros Chillers & Coffee Chillers but there’s a catch

Taco Bell has introduced a new line of Churros Chillers and Coffee Chillers, but there’s a catch, leaving some fans out of options.

Taco Bell is known for pulling popular food items off of menus, and you’ll know this if you followed the Mexican Pizza saga a few years back, when the beloved item was scrapped, leading to a petition that gained over 171,000 signatures demanding that they bring it back.

However, they’re equally known for introducing exciting creations for fans to try. Take the brand’s brand new Churros Chillers and Coffee Chillers, which will make their way to select stores on Friday, December 15, 2023.

The flavors include Mexican Chocolate, Dulce de Leche Coffee, Wild Strawberry and Sweet Vanilla.

Unfortunately, they’re still very much in the testing phase, and so won’t be available at all Taco Bell locations.

However, if your local Taco Bell is 27770 Santa Margarita Pkwy, in Mission Viejo, California, or 2222 Barranca Pkwy, in Irvine, California, then you’re in luck, as you’ll be able to grab yourselves these sweet treats while supplies last.

People jealous over new Churros Chillers & Coffee Chillers

After the new Churros Chillers and Coffee Chillers were announced, people were envious that the drinks weren’t being tested in their local Taco Bell.

One asked: “Why does this location get all the good stuff?”

“It’s always Cali getting the good stuff,” another wrote.

This may be explained as Taco Bell’s headquarters reside in California. This didn’t stop people turning green, however: “Can NYC get some cool s**t for once,” one pleaded.

Hopefully, the test phase proves successful, and fans will be able to enjoy the new beverages nationwide.

In other Taco Bell news, the brand announced that they’ve finally brought back the long-awaited Double Decker Taco.