University forced to ‘go vegan’ after just 2.7% of students vote to ban meat

Students at Warwick University have been forced to “go vegan” after a fraction of the school’s population voted to ban dairy and meat.

It’s Hank Hill’s worst nightmare. Last month, 774 students were able to pass a vote to adopt plant-based menus, leaving the rest of the university and meat eaters furious.

According to The Daily Mail, Plant-Based Universities, a campaign group, pushed for a motion that would require catering outlets at the school to take meat off the menu.

Article continues after ad

The problem? Only 2.7% of the school’s 28,600 voted in favor of the ban with 516 voting against it. Now, the policies are affecting everyone and their stomachs.

Article continues after ad

Students outraged after activists get meat off the school menu

Opposition group the Countryside Alliance took aim at the vote, accusing a “tiny minority” of backing the decision and questioned if it would actually benefit the school.

“Vegan campaigners are welcome to present their arguments in favor of plant-based diets, but should not impose a diet in university-affiliated buildings,” spokeswoman Sabina Roberts blasted.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The controversy spread to social media where meat lovers voiced their anger at the ban and questioned why one group could decide what food is sold at school.

“If only there was a way for both groups to eat whatever they wanted and leave the other group alone,” one user rhetorically said.

Article continues after ad

“Perhaps the 48 percent should take their tuition money elsewhere,” said another, referencing those who voted against the ban.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, a spokesperson for Plant-Based Universities admitted that the vote was limited to outlets run by Warwick’s Students’ Union and those who oppose the ban can still bring their own food.

Article continues after ad

Next year, the school will adopt a 50% plant-based menu and will completely phase out meat and dairy by 2027.