All freebies and deals for National Cookie Day 

National Cookie Day is on December 4, 2023. Here are some deals and freebies you can get your hands on for this special day.

National Cookie Day, a fun seasonal holiday, first began in 1987, when Matt Nader of the San Francisco-based Blue Chip Cookie Company created National Cookie Day, saying: “It’s just like having National Secretaries Day… It will just be a fun thing to do.”

Since, it’s really blown up, with many people looking forward to chowing down on some tasty treats each year.

It’s not uncommon for fast food brands to give away freebies on occasions such as these. In November, we saw National Sandwich Day provide fans with a whole bunch of deals.

Now, as we gear up to celebrate National Cookie Day, some of your favorite stores are giving away promotions.

So, whether you like your cookies crispy or chewy, there’s sure to be a deal suited to you.

List of freebies and deals for National Cookie Day

So, which brands are giving away deals and freebies for National Cookie Day? We take a look below.

Johnny Rockets – Any in-store purchase will qualify customers to receive a free cookie.

Fatburger – By using the code COOKIEDAY, customers will get a free cookie with any in-store or online purchase.

Elevation Burger – Use code COOKIEDAY, and receive a free chocolate chip cookie.

Circle K – Get a free cookie by ordering via the app.

Chip City – Get a free cookie with the code CHOCOLATE, with no additional purchase necessary.

Subway – When customers purchase a Footlong Cookie in participating locations, they’ll receive another totally free.

Fans of Subway residing in Canada can also pick up three foot long gourmet cookies on December 4, including The Green Goddess, The Little Italy, and The Great Canadian.

Please be aware that all other deals pertain to US customers only. Be sure to check your local chain to make sure they’re a participating location.