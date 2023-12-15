Rude Starbucks customer “snaps” at person in line for money

A barista at Starbucks shared a story, where a customer couldn’t afford their coffee and so femanded the person behind them pay.

Popular TikToker, bhadbharista, is known for sharing some crazy stories surrounding her experiences working as a barista at the popular coffee chain. In one video, which she says is one of the top three stories, she shared a story about “one of the worst customers” she has come across.

“I cannot believe the f**king audacity of some people,” she begins, before playing out the encounter with the customer.

After she tells the customer that the coffee will be $3.15, they decided that the price was to high. Instead, the customer decided that they were only willing to pay $3 for the beverage.

Becoming irked with the situation, the customer began “snapping at the customer behind her in line,” before proceeding to demand that he pay the additional $0.15.

“He walks up. I don’t know why,” she says. “So I hand him his change, and I tell her, ‘I’ll have your coffee right out,” because I wanted to ring this poor man up.”

TikTok weigh in on demanding Starbucks customer

TikTok weighed in on the crazy back and forth between Jorlala and the customer, with many baffled by the audacity displayed by the patron.

“I will truly never understand why some people are like this,” one said, clearly at a loss for words.

“Wait, did he actually give her 15 cents?” another asked, to which Jorlala replied: “Yeah he did. I was shocked i would have told her to f**k off if I was him.”

Many fellow baristas seemed to appreciate Jolana’s videos, shedding light on the struggles of working in the hospitality industry: “I can’t express to you how much I appreciate you making these videos. I deal with the same exact interactions at least once every shift.”

Another shared a shocking revelation at their place of employment: “I used to have customers at Starbucks that would have their total be 3.10 etc and refuse to get change back, so they’d grab our tip jar trying to get the change that they needed, it was nuts. They’d get so mad when I told them no. Do I miss that job? Absolutely not.”

Another heated encounter occurred at Starbucks in December, after a customer threw a drink over a drive-thru worker.