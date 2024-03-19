McDonald’s customer who ordered 5 packets of ketchup can’t believe what he’s given

A McDonald’s customer who ordered five packets of ketchup to accompany his Big Mac and chicken nuggets was absolutely perplexed by what he found packed inside the bag.

A McDonald’s customer took to Reddit to post about a recent order they’d made at the store. We can see from the brown paper bag that their order included “5 Ketchup Packets” along with a number of other items.

The whole thing seemed normal enough, but when the customer opened up the bag, they got a big surprise. As can be seen in the image they shared, the bag is loaded to the brim with ketchup packets.

Article continues after ad

Instead of handing over the five ketchup packets the customer ordered, the customer claimed that they’d overloaded them: “WTF McDonald’s workers be trippin.”

“Can anyone explain?” they ask at the bottom of the post.

People weigh in on man’s ketchup overload

Some commenters on the now-viral post were simply jealous: “I honestly would be so hype there is something about McDonald’s ketchup that I f**king adore.”

Article continues after ad

“This is what I mean when I say extra ketchup,” another said jokingly.

But, some McDonald’s employees wrote in, saying that this was definitely a prank: “I literally did this ketchup thing on my shift a few days ago. Anything to pass the time.”

Article continues after ad

“Fast food employee here. This is the answer. One time a man came through the drive thru and asked me to make sure there was cheese on the sandwich. I asked the kitchen to make sure there was cheese on the sandwich. My coworker added half a block of cheese, if his description was accurate, purely because he was bored and thought it was funny,” another told the OP.

Another McDonald’s customer went viral, after they were called out for coming into the store and complaining every day.