McDonald’s customer furious over “half slice” of cheese on Filet-O-Fish

A McDonald’s customer called the restaurant out for falsely advertising how much cheese goes on the Filet-O-Fish.

Having gone to multiple McDonald’s locations, TikToker Royal Bentley was determined to find out how much cheese was supposed to be on the Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

Though the picture featured on the McDonald’s menu made it look like an entire slice of cheese was on the sandwich, Bentley experienced otherwise.

Many McDonald’s workers have since reacted to Bentley’s TikTok, confirming what constitutes the right amount of cheese.

McDonald’s customer calls them out for “false advertisement”

When Bentley ordered in the McDonald’s drive-thru, he asked an employee if a full slice or half slice of cheese came on their Filet-O-Fish.

Article continues after ad

Before he could even finish his question, the employee interrupted him and promptly said, “Half slice.”

Mind you, Bentley was at a McDonald’s in the middle of Detroit, where he claimed customers were given worse service.

Article continues after ad

Bentley then explained how he went to two more McDonald’s locations in the “suburbs.” There, he was allegedly given a full slice of cheese on his fish sandwich.

He then went on to call McDonald’s out for “false advertisement” and demanded they give him his “damn cheese.”

Since posting his now-viral TikTok, many McDonald’s workers have commented on what the right amount of cheese is.

Article continues after ad

“Lol I used to be a manager. It’s true they’re only supposed to do half slice,” wrote one user.

“When I worked at McDonald’s in my teens it was a half slice on filets, never understood,” said another viewer.

Bentley also said he was “befuddled” by the lack of cheese on his Filet-O-Fish. He even told his viewers in the comments to go to their local McDonald’s to find out for themselves, as they too, were shocked.