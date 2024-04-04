Man shocked as girlfriend racks up $100 Texas Roadhouse bill on his card

A woman allegedly took her boyfriend’s credit card and spent $93 at Texas Roadhouse over the course of a meal with a friend, and he confronted her about it.

In the video, the man questioned his girlfriend about her spending habits at a recent meal at Texas Roadhouse. The man gave her his card to pay for her meal there, but she ended up racking a $93 bill.

He was obviously baffled by the amount, and can be heard saying: “I don’t understand. What cost $93 at Texas Roadhouse?”

“Why didn’t you run it by me, bro? Why didn’t you call me – nothing by you? That’s my card, I work for my money,” he told her.

We find out that the woman in question apparently paid for both her and her friend’s meals, which she says is normal in their friendship to take things in turns.

“So you have here paying people meals and with my money? Like, I don’t understand that,” he responded.

Instead of apologizing, his girlfriend told him that he can have his “little money back.”

It’s unclear whether or not the video is a skit, as the man regularly posts content surrounding his relationship struggles. In a recent video, he claimed that he found out his girlfriend was texting a coworker, and that he was “done,” with her. There haven’t been any further uploads since.

After the video was posted on TikTok, people were outraged by the woman’s behavior, writing: “Nahh she gotta go bro,” and that she had “No respect.”

“I can turn my card off with my banking app. I would do that and change the locks, if she’s living with you and definitely find someone else,” another advised.

However, most of the comments chided the man for giving her his credit card in the first place.

“My thing is why did you give her your card?” one asked.

“Bro, you need to pull your money out of there. Let her go spend $100 at Texas Roadhouse on her own hard earned money,” another advised.

