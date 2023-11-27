Krispy Kreme release Sugar Cookie Latte and people are in love

Krispy Kreme have released their holiday drinks menu, which includes its Sugar Cookie Latte and people are in love.

Krispy Kreme are known for their creative doughnuts. In October, they teamed up with Warner Brothers, in order to create their amazing Scooby-Doo collection.

Then, they announced they’d be releasing Elf movie-inspired doughnuts, which are now available to purchase. These all feature different designs that are reminiscent of the movie, including a Santa Belly doughnut, and a Buddy Makes Breakfast doughnut.

This means that sometimes their drinks menu gets overlooked, but they’ve revealed that they’ll be releasing some exciting new beverages fans can enjoy this holiday season.

People excited about Krispy Kreme’s Christmas menu

Just in time for Christmas, Krispy Kreme have introduced two seasonal beverages to their menu.

The first is a Sugar Cookie Latte, which can be ordered either hot, cold, or frozen. If you’re not a big fan of sugar cookie flavored items, then their Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate might be able to tempt you.

People are excited over the release, with one fan commenting; “I loved the flavor of the Sugar Cookie latte! So much better than Starbucks. And that Buddy Makes Breakfast doughnut is fire.”

Another asked when they’d be available for purchase: “Hope we get a precise date soon.”

Fans will be pleased to learn that these are out now and are probably the perfect complement to the Elf-themed doughnuts.