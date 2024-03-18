KFC customer can’t believe what they found in the bottom of bargain bucket

A KFC customer was shocked to finish their chicken and find a purple tag at the bottom of their bargain bucket. KFC staff have weighed in on what this could be.

A KFC customer has gone quite viral after posting a photo from a recent order from the chicken chain. In the photo, a purple tag is visible among the leftover food.

Naturally, the customer has been asking for an explanation of what they found at the bottom of their bucket, as it’s not something you see every day.

KFC employees online have given their two cents as to what this strange item in this customer’s food could be.

Kentucky fried disaster leaves customer baffled

The confused KFC customer took to Reddit to share the following photo, leaving the internet equally as baffled as themselves as to what this mystery item could be.

Whilst it was nothing gross or unhygienic, the customer wasn’t sure what to make of this surprising addition to their meal, saying: “This was at the bottom of my bucket?”

TampaDeb11 via Reddit KFC customer shocked at what they see at bottom of bucket.

Several former and current employees of KFC commented on what this could be and said that: “It’s just the time tag for when the chicken should be thrown/isn’t good anymore.”

According to employees online, these time tags are used to show staff how long food is okay to eat for after it’s been fried. The purple one means that this fried chicken is good for up to three hours.

Whilst this could be a little alarming to see in your chicken, according to employees these tags get stuck to chicken on the warming rack quite often, and therefore end up fried into some tenders.

If this ever happens to you, at least you’ll know that your chicken is fresh, just make sure that you don’t eat the paper tag.