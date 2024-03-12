KFC driverless trucks are the newest way to order fried chicken

KFC driverless food trucks have hit the streets, and people on the internet are freaking out about it.

These futuristic food trucks have been spotted in China, and are a new way to make fast food even more convenient.

KFC is even bigger in China than it is in the US (if you can imagine that) and they have just found a new way to make their fried chicken even more popular.

Fried chicken from the future

These food trucks have come about from a collaboration between Neolix and KFC. Neolix is an innovative company that invented these vehicles to deliver food during the pandemic. Now, they are showing the world that these eye-catching driverless fast food trucks are the future.

The tech on these trucks is pretty simple. They are loaded up with heaters, contactless payment machines and of course, lots of fried chicken.

Users scan a QR code, select and pay for their order, and then pick up the package that they are directed to. It seems that this only works if you are ordering some of their more common items and don’t have any specific changes because the truck itself doesn’t prepare the food; because that would be crazy.

People on the internet have been completely blown away by these contraptions, with some wondering when they would come to the US and further afield.

One X user expressed that they were, “ready for this.” However, some people in the comments also pointed out that they would worry that their order would be incorrect or go cold.

No matter what you think of how well these trucks would work in the US or Europe, they are a pretty crazy step towards the future. If you ever find yourself in Asia, keep your eye out for fried chicken on wheels.