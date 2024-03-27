KFC in China has a Durian Double Down and customers are lining up to taste it

A Twitch streamer made the trek out to a KFC in China to try their limited-time Durian Double Down Burger and shared their verdict with viewers.

To many around the world, Durian is known as the king of fruits thanks to its sweet custard-like flavor and rich nutritional value. The tropical fruit also has a reputation for its extremely pungent odor too.

In fact, its smell is reputably so bad, every major airline in the world has a transport ban on the fruit. And it’s also banned on public transport and on hotel grounds in large parts of South East Asia.

All things considered; Durian seems like a pretty odd choice for a burger topping. But that’s exactly what KFC in China decided to do with the fruit, releasing a limited-time Durian Double Down item on the menu.

And one Twitch streamer decided they were brave enough to try it.

GeezGiselle, who describes herself as a “nomadic travel streamer”, headed to a KFC in China to order the strange combination of fried chicken and fruit for herself.

After opening the box, she gave viewers a closeup of the mashed durian between the two fillets of fried chicken before taking a bite.

The burger was a little messy to eat, with the fruit oozing out of the edges. No doubt the reason Giselle was wearing disposable gloves.

Despite the mess, and durian’s reputation, Giselle gave the burger a good rating.

She described it as odd initially, but the more she ate of KFC China’s bizarre burger, the more she enjoyed it. “It’s actually not bad,” she told viewers, before taking another bite.

KFC in China is pioneering a lot of unusual innovations lately. They recently rolled out driverless delivery trucks in partnership with Neolix.