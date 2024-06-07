Popeyes replaces ‘Big Box’ with even bigger $20 Box

The Big Box offered by Popeyes is a new staple of the chain, guaranteed to satisfy all your cravings, but now, they’ve got an even bigger box on offer.

The Big Box offered by Popeye’s is finally making its return, sold for $6.99 at participating locations nationwide across the US, the box features two pieces of fried chicken (spicy or mild) or three chicken tenders, two regular sides, and a biscuit – plenty to get your teeth stuck in to.

But, if you find yourself craving even more chicken-based-goodness, as The Fast Food Club has revealed some very exciting news, claiming that Popeyes is bringing out an even bigger box (aptly called the Bigger Box) that’s packed to the brim with savory treats.

So let’s get down to it – what does the Bigger Box actually contain? Well, the new Bigger Box from Popeyes features your choice of either ten pieces of Popeyes’ crispy fried chicken or their chicken tenders with four biscuits. A feast for the whole family.

Instagram: grubhub GrubHub+ is teaming up with Popeyes to give away a free sandwich

This is a great way to kick off the summer months – but make sure to hurry, as the Bigger Box released by the chain will only be available until June 23, 2024.

When it comes to Popeyes, GrubHub+ members have plenty to look forward to in June too, as of today, June 7, Popeyes is giving away free sandwiches for three days.

This is to mark the celebration of Best Friend’s Day, which falls on June 8, so be sure to pick up your free burger with a friend this Saturday.

Popeyes isn’t the only fast food chain that has some exciting releases being made this June however. Wendy’s announced that after a long trail phase, it was finally bringing out its Saucy Nuggets, reminiscent of the boneless wings offered by the chain over a decade ago.