How to order Starbucks’ Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino

If you’ve been checking your socials recently, then you might have noticed a deliciously indulgent Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino from Starbucks’ secret menu – here’s how to order.

We’ve seen several secret menu items from Starbucks go viral, perhaps some of the most popular being the Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries, which tasted just like the real deal. Then, in December, the Santa Claus Frappuccino had everyone feeling festive.

Now, we’ve got the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season, as baristas and Starbucks lovers everywhere are getting in the mood for spring, with the Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino.

According to a popular food blogger, it tastes ‘just like a frozen, liquid version of a Cadbury Creme Eggs.’

How do I order a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino from Starbucks?

So how exactly do you order a Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino from Starbucks. Well, truthfully it couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is follow the simple steps outlined below.

Order a Java Chip Frappuccino in the size of your own choosing. Add vanilla syrup (pumps: tall = 1, grande = 1.5, venti = 2) Add caramel syrup (pumps: tall – ½, grande ½, venti = 1) Add vanilla bean powder (scoops: tall = 2, grande = 3, venti = 4) Blend all of the ingredients together thoroughly so that they’re well mixed, then go ahead and top with plenty of whipped cream, and your choice of drizzle on top.

There you have it! You’ve now got yourself a delicious customized beverage to indulge in.

Starbucks fans can also now grab the chains’ new lavender springtime menu, currently trending on social media.