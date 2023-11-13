How to order a Santa Claus Frappuccino from Starbucks 

Customers can now order a ‘Santa Claus Frappuccino’, simply by knowing the correct ingredients to ask for in store.

There are lots of viral fast food hacks circulating the internet, with some of the most popular being game changing food combinations. A nutritionist shared on the platform how she made a delicious breakfast food item, simply by combining McDonald’s hash browns, bacon, egg, and syrup.

Ready for the festive season, a popular food blogger has shared a new winning combination that customers can order from Starbucks.

Article continues after ad

Dubbed the ‘Santa Claus Frappuccino,’ it’s incredibly simple to order, and contains no caffeine.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to order a custom Santa Claus Frappuccino

To order a custom, Santa Claus Frappuccino, there are a few things you’ll need to ask for in store.

Begin by requesting a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino from the Starbucks menu. Ask the barista to cover the bottom of the cup with their signature Strawberry Puree. Ask for a further layer of Strawberry Puree in the middle of the beverage. Top off your drink with a helping of whipped cream, and some red sprinkles to make it look festive.

Starbucks fans can also enjoy the brand’s classic holiday menu, as they’ve announced some returning favorites, as well as some new surprises.