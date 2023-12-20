How to order a Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries Frappuccino from Starbucks 

A popular food blogger shared a customized drink that fans of Starbucks can order in-store, and people are in love with the new secret menu item, especially if you’re a Cap’n Crunch fan too.

There are lots of viral fast food hacks circulating the internet, with some of the most popular being game-changing food combinations. This happened in October when a Chick-fil-A employee’s unusual salsa hack had the internet salivating.

Now, ready for the holiday season, a popular food blogger has shared a new tasty combination that fans can order from Starbucks.

Named the ‘Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries Frappuccino,’ it’s on the “secret menu,” created by Baristas and Frappuccino lovers. It tastes just like a bowl of Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berry cereal, and couldn’t be easier to order.

How do I order Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries Frappuccino from Starbucks?

To order a Cap’n Crunch with Crunch Berries Frappuccino, there are a few simple steps that you’ll need to follow below.

Order a Strawberries and Creme Frappuccino. Add Caramel Syrup. Add Toffee Syrup. Add Hazelnut Syrup. (Optional) Add java chips for a bit of crunch, top with raspberry or strawberry syrup and caramel syrup⁣.

And voila! You’ve got yourself a delicious customized beverage to indulge in.

Starbucks fans can also enjoy the brand’s classic holiday menu, as they’ve announced some returning favorites, as well as some new surprises.