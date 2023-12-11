Wife baffled after spouses are banned from husband’s holiday work party

One husband’s wife wasn’t pleased when she found out that management banned spouses from attending their holiday work party.

Holiday work parties can be the highlight of the year for colleagues to get to know each other and their families.

However, one woman was baffled to find that her husband’s holiday work party banned spouses from attending.

TikTokers have since reacted, sharing their own stories about whether or not they’ve been allowed at their spouse’s holiday parties.

Article continues after ad

Wife tells husband’s work to “count ya days”

Like many wives, Neomi expected to attend her husband’s holiday work party this year. However, their rules made Neomi’s plans come to a quick halt.

Article continues after ad

After reflecting on what was “so important” about the party, Neomi added a video to TikTok to express her anger, captioning her clip, “Count ya mf days… what kind of job excludes the wives?”

During her video, Neomi’s husband was getting prepared for the party, spiffing his suit and spraying cologne.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While doing so, Neomi was lying on their bed, rolling her eyes at the fact that she wasn’t invited to the highly anticipated event.

Viewers of the viral TikTok commented, aligning themselves with Neomi, as many people have also not been allowed at their spouse’s holiday work parties.

Article continues after ad

“Our holiday party has the same rule and I declined the invite, my man and I are gonna go out together instead.”

“I worked at a few jobs that had no spouse holiday parties. Most of it was because of cost.”

Article continues after ad

However, one viewer mentioned having never heard of company holiday parties not allowing spouses to accompany their loved ones.

And though Neomi wasn’t keen on her husband leaving without her, she refused to email his management to ask why they had the rule in place, as a viewer had commented suggesting she do so.