Former McDonald’s chef reveals how to get the hash browns at home

A Former McDonald’s chef has shared the secret to recreating their ever-popular hash browns at home.

TikTok’s Mike Haracz is back at it again, with a brand new dupe that fans can pick up to replicate one of their favorite fast food items.

The former McDonald’s executive chef is known for his viral videos surrounding the chain. In September, he shared what cheese to buy to replicate the Big Mac, then in October, he showed fans how to get McNuggets at home.

Article continues after ad

Now, he’s showing fans how to enjoy McDonald’s hash browns in the comfort of their own home.

Article continues after ad

“Do you want to buy McDonald’s hash browns from the store? I’m a former McDonald’s corporate chef, and I have answers for you,” he says.

He shares that the hash browns are one of his “more requested items,” before proceeding to state that many of the retailers he tried came very close in their execution of the coveted McDonald’s breakfast item.

Article continues after ad

However, it was Season’s Choice hash browns that were the true winner, which customers can pick up in their local ALDI.

People weigh in on ALDI McDonald’s hash brown dupe

Many commenters took to the platform to respond to Mike’s recommendation, eager to pick up the Season’s Choice hash browns at their local ALDI. However, a few said that they struggled to pick up the brand mentioned in the video:

Article continues after ad

“They’re literally sold in every store, it’s just McCain hash browns.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Several who had tried the Season’s Choice hash browns claimed that they already knew what Chef Mike’s dupe would be before the video began:

“Why did it know it was Aldi? Because I bought these exact hash browns about 6 months ago,” said one.

However, some disagreed and said that there was no discernable difference between the hash browns being sold at ALDI, and other stores.

“The Trader Joe’s ones are a solid knockoff. I usually air fry, but if you drop them in a deep fryer they’re very close,” argued one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many agreed, quoting “Trader Joe’s,” in the comments section.

Some were proponents for Walmart: “To me, the ones from Aldi and Walmart are very close,” with many others agreeing too.

Chef Mike also revealed a Walmart dupe for the famous McDonald’s sausage this month.