Former McDonald’s chef reveals how to get McNuggets at home

Former McDonald’s corporate chef Mike Haracz has revealed what kind of chicken nuggets you should buy at the store in order to get the best McNugget experience possible.

There have been quite a few tips and tricks shared by users across TikTok with videos featuring “cheap meal” hacks and more.

But former McDonald’s Chef Mike Haracz has been leading the pack with his straight-from-the-source tips, including recommendations on where to buy products that help mimic McDonald’s at home.

In his most recent video, Haracz shared with his followers the name of what chicken nuggets you should buy at the store to get the best McNugget experience possible.

How to get McNuggets from your local grocery store

Shared on October 5, 2023, Haracz’ video has been viewed nearly 730,000 times and fans are loving his latest recommendation.

“If you want the chicken nugget experience at home that’s probably a little bit cheaper, look for Pilgrim’s brand tempura chicken nuggets. I believe they’re found at Walmart and they might be under another brand,” he explained.

Mike went on to explain that store brands often try to mimic the most popular items sold by a distributor, and recommends that if you want to make your own McDonald’s food at home – you should buy store brand.

Viewers quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the tip, with many recommending other brands of tempura nuggets.

“As a former cook, who used to do orders for the kitchen. Tyson Red Label tempura chicken nuggets. 1:1 mcd nugs,” one user said.

Another commented: “Definitely getting some, air fryer nights are the best!! I also found strangely I prefer Hidden Veggie Ketchup, honestly surprised me I preferred it.”

A third user in the comments shared another tip that they recently found out. They said: “You are so correct the great value French fries taste like McDonald’s.”

For more entertainment news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.