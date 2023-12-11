Former McDonald’s chef reveals Walmart dupe for McDonald’s sausage

A former chef from McDonald’s has released a dupe for the chain’s classic sausage, and it’s being sold at Walmart.

Former McDonald’s executive chef and TikToker Mike Haracz is known for his viral videos surrounding the chain. In September, he shared what cheese to buy to replicate the Big Mac, then in October, he showed fans how to get McNuggets at home.

Now, he’s showing fans how to recreate their favorite breakfast item, revealing a dupe that they can pick up in their local Walmart.

“McDonald’s breakfast sausage. Do you wanna buy it from a store? I’m a McDonald’s corporate chef and I have an answer for you,” he shares.

He goes on to talk about the nutritional contents of the sausage, comparing the ingredients to other brands.

The result? Walmart’s Great Value Pork Breakfast Sausage Patties are said to be the closest in flavor to those sold by McDonald’s.

People excited by Walmart’s dupe for McDonald’s sausage

The video has gone on to accumulate over 1 million views, and a hoard of comments with fans excited by the McDonald’s dupe.

“I knew it. I’ve been buying that for years and taste just like McDonald’s,” one claimed.

“It’s true! Once I was making my young son breakfast and he said it smelled like McDonald’s,” another agreed.

One commenter shared their recipe for the perfect McDonald’s breakfast sandwich dupe: “Bays English muffin, great value sausage party, and great value deluxe American cheese slices makes a very very close McMuffin clone.”

Some however, though that the sausage patties from Aldi’s were closer in terms of flavor: “I hope you tried the Aldi version. We prefer that one over great value.”

“Disagree, Aldi,” another concurred.

One things for sure, with the exponential fast food price increases, the Walmart sausage patties are definitely a winner for many.