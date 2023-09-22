Former McDonald’s chef shares what cheese to buy to replicate the Big Mac

Former McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz has shocked viewers yet again by revealing what cheese you should buy if you want the same taste as McDonald’s for your at-home burgers.

When you think of popular fast-food places, there’s no doubt that McDonald’s is among the first to come to mind.

Their popularity has prompted many people to attempt to recreate their products at home to save money or to make a slightly healthier option.

Former McDonald’s chef Mike Haracz is here to help you make the Big Mac at home by revealing what cheese you should buy — and it’s easier to get than you’d think.

McDonald’s chef reveals what cheese you should buy

Posted on September 21, 2023, Haracz’s video has been viewed thousands of times and viewers love his suggestion.

In the clip, Mike reveals that you can’t get the exact cheese offered on McDonald’s sandwiches, but you can go to Walmart and pick up their Great Value Deluxe American Cheese.

He warned not to get the pre-wrapped singles, but to get either an un-cut loaf or the package that’s “shingled” and not individually wrapped.

The former corporate chef also revealed that McDonald’s leaves their cheese out so that it becomes room temperature, and it makes a difference in the flavor.

“They are almost identical, there’s a little bit of difference in preservation,” he revealed.

Users flooded the comments with their thoughts on the tip coinciding with the video gaining traction on the platform.

“I love how you always make McDonald’s seem like the high-end delicacy,” one user replied.

Another said: “I was about to comment about the GV deluxe cheese! I’ve been using it for years!! Can’t beat it.”

This isn’t the first time Mike has gone viral, either. Just earlier in September, he explained why you shouldn’t order the Big Mac when visiting the restaurant.