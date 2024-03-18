Doordash customer floored after driver demands $20 tip before delivering order

A Doordash customer was left floored after their driver demanded a $20 tip before driving out to deliver their food.

Tipping culture has become a massive conversation in the United States as more and more businesses’ POS systems prompt customers to tip at the end of their orders.

Over the past few years, netizens have gone viral on platforms like TikTok and Twitter for airing out their grievances with tipping, with many stunned after being asked to tip at non-service based locations like self-checkouts at grocery stores.

Food delivery services like Doordash and Grubhub have also been prime targets for the tipping debate — a conversation that got a new chapter after one customer’s experience on the Doordash app went viral.

Doordash driver demands $20 tip before delivering food

TikTok user ‘yungblackandgifted’ stumbled across a subreddit where Doordash customers share their humorous or less-than-stellar interactions with the service, and it’s safe to say that he was left shocked by one driver’s reaction to a $12 tip.

The Redditor shared screenshots of their conversation with the driver, who said, “I hope that you tipping good ’cause I came all the way from [redacted] to you.”

“How much that you tipping me before I go farther?” they asked. When they didn’t get a response, they typed out a cool: “Hello? No answer. Okay.”

The customer responded by telling their driver that they planned on tipping them $12… an amount the driver didn’t think was worth their time.

“You should pay me $20,” they shot back. “Don’t be cheap.”

The TikToker couldn’t help but laugh at the audacity of the driver’s request, and it looks like commenters agreed with him.

“Y’all gotta stop ordering bro, this is why nothing ever changes, y’all never learn,” one user wrote.

“After they start talking crazy you’re better off canceling it imo,” another said. “I hate the thought of someone playing in my food!”

“Bro I get no tip a lot,” one driver shared. “I’m grateful when people do, let alone $12.”

