DoorDash customer mortified after finding dead cockroach in her bubble tea

A DoorDash customer was left dry-retching in disgust after discovering her bubble tea contained a dead cockroach.

DoorDash is beloved by many, bringing orders straight to customers’ front door without them ever having to leave the comfort of their homes.

However, not all orders go as planned. Previous incidents with the food delivery app have included a Dasher eating the customer’s order in their driveway and another who cursed at their customer for not coming out to pick up her order.

Now, DoorDash is copping the blame for a very different reason after one woman found her bubble tea order included a dead cockroach floating inside.

Article continues after ad

Angela Babicz took to her TikTok account to share the horrifying discovery, placing the blame on DoorDash by warning them to “count your days.”

Having ordered a bubble tea from Oishi Sushi, Angela said in between dry-retches, “There were no bubbles in it, but do you know what was in it? Do you know what the f*** is in it? A dead roach.”

Article continues after ad

A follow-up TikTok revealed Angela found another cockroach after pouring out the drink, with her demanding DoorDash remove Oishi Sushi from their app.

Users on TikTok were quick to point out that DoorDash should not be held responsible for Oishi Sushi’s blunder; “Girl you need to call the restaurant, don’t blame DoorDash. How’s the driver supposed to know?”

Article continues after ad

But according to Angela, the company still has some explaining to do. She said, “The reason I’m blaming DoorDash as well is because I had called them even before posting that TikTok. It took me like 15 minutes to actually be able to speak to a real live person.”

“When I did speak to somebody, she asked me if a refund was ok or if I wanted to escalate the situation,” Angela continued, explaining she opted for the second option as the dead cockroach was a “health and safety hazard.”

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Angela was still only offered a refund by DoorDash; “For me, it’s not about the money, that’s the very least that they can do… but how can we correct this? What’s the point of transferring me to an escalation department that isn’t willing to escalate?”

Article continues after ad

The latest TikTok on the situation revealed Angela had left a review divulging her horrifying find on Oishi Sushi’s Google page. When the restaurant finally responded though, it wasn’t the answer she’d been hoping for.

“So sorry to hear that, our restaurant is very old, we do the pest control every month as the health department requires,” the owner’s response to Angela’s review read. “We almost moved, we [will] move to the new restaurant next month.”

“They know they have [cockroaches], yet they stay open,” Angel said. “I just called them again and they are very much taking orders.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Viewers were equally disgusted by the fiasco, with one person writing, “I literally cannot even imagine what I would do if I drank this. I think I would actually die.”

“I’m so sorry this happened to you, I would also be in tears. I’m gonna be eating a lot more at home,” another wrote.

One thing is for certain, Angela is unlikely to be opening DoorDash for a quick and easy meal anytime soon.