Customer stunned as she’s asked to leave tip for water at self-checkout

A customer was left baffled when she was asked to leave a tip at the self-checkout kiosk after buying a bottle of water.

TikToker Alana (spitsprincess) used a self-checkout kiosk to process her purchase at an airport grocery store. After scanning and paying for a $6 water bottle herself, she was asked to leave a tip, although she had no idea who it was for.

“This is what people mean when they say tipping culture is insane,” she wrote in the text overlay of her video, which has gone viral with over 1.4 million views. “I’m literally at the airport at the self-checkout machine buying a water. Self-checkout.”

Article continues after ad

Alana panned her camera around the store, showing that the sign indicated that the area where she was making her purchase was specifically dedicated to self-service.

She then filmed a touch screen that showed various tipping percentage options. The customer opted for “no tip” and questioned aloud, “Who is this even going to? Again, self-checkout.”

Article continues after ad

https://www.tiktok.com/@spitsprincess/video/7345855442582555950?q=spitsprincess&t=1710605101453

Viewers slam self-checkout tip request

Many TikTok users in the comments slammed the self-serve kiosk tip request. “This is annoying as hell for people who actually work for tips,” one user wrote. “The audacity to even think to ask that,” another said.

“Self checkout should have self tip feature. You’re doing work of an employee so you should be able to deduct tip amount from your payment to keep it for yourself,” a third added.

Article continues after ad

Others shared how tipping culture appears to have expanded to online retail, too. “I bought something ONLINE last week AND IT ASKED ME TO TIP,” one person commented.

“I bought a plane ticket online a few days ago, no interaction with any sort of human, and the website asked me to tip. Tip who?!” another shared.

This is hardly the first viral tip video we’ve seen recently. Earlier this week, a customer lowered their tip after their waiter tried to set the amount for them.