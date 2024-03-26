Dollar Tree set to offer even higher priced items according to CEO

Dollar Tree is raising its price cap yet again, just months after introducing $5 items into the popular store.

Since the beginning of 2023, Dollar Tree customers have been quite vocal about the company raising the price of some of their products.

They now offer items with various price points, including $3 and $5 options in one section of the store.

In an earnings call from early March 2024, the company’s CEO Rick Dreiling revealed that the popular store is going to see an even higher cost soon.

“This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7,” Dreiling revealed.

Article continues after ad

“But even as our multi-price assortment expands over time, the vast majority of the items sold in Dollar Tree stores will remain at our entry-level fixed price point.”

The CEO went on to explain that customers will soon see them fully integrate the higher prices into the rest of the store, and you’ll start to see five-dollar bags of dog food in the same aisle as $1.25 dog toys.

Article continues after ad

Rick Dreiling added: “This is the next exciting chapter of the Dollar Tree value story: new items, more choices, and more savings.”

It’s unknown exactly when the price rollout will take effect, but it’s clear that Dollar Tree wants to provide more variety to its customers.