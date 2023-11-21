Dollar General is selling items for just one penny but there’s a catch

Dollar General is selling select items for just a single penny, but there is a catch and chances are you’ll have to be quick.

With 19,414 stores across the United States and Mexico, Dollar General is a popular choice for buyers looking to steal a good deal.

Offering “everyday needs” at “low everyday prices,” the chain is known for its affordable products and convenience… and things have just gotten better.

Now, customers will be able to buy select items for just one cent. And if you are wondering what’s the catch, don’t worry — we’ve got everything you need to know.

Dollar General uses a system in which items that need to be removed from stock are instead marked down and priced at $0.01.

Known as the “Penny list,” items can be found by looking for a green dot under the price tag. If you’re uncertain whether or not an item will ring up as a penny, scanning it via the store’s app will show the correct price.

The markdown process typically happens on a Tuesday, but buyers will want to be quick. As the discounted range relies on what stock is supposed to be removed, these deals are only available for a limited time before they’re out the door.

As others are likely to head to their local Dollar General store on the hunt for a good deal, it is advised to go early on a Tuesday morning before all the best items are already gone.

However, it is also worth noting that not all stores participate, as one TikToker employed at a Dollar General writes, “At our store, they take all the penny items off the floor and are told they can’t be sold and they will either box them up or throw them away.”

Nonetheless, it is worth checking to see if any deals around, like this hopeful TikToker who asked, “Are there PS5s at Dollar General?”

