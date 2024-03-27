Customers shocked to find dupes for popular McDonald’s items in grocery store

Consumers were thrilled to see McDonald’s dupes like spicy McNuggets and Big Macs at the grocery store.

When it comes to fast food dupes, many customers look to grocery stores like Walmart for their favorite sauces or sides.

So when TikToker Dean Hanford revealed that Iceland Food Warehouse in the UK sells McDonald’s dupes, viewers were quick to ensure they knew where to find them.

In Hanford’s now-viral video, which has amassed 1.7m views and counting, he recorded the freezer section, which had items like 20-piece spicy McNuggets, regular McNuggets, Big Macs, chicken strips, and sausage breakfast sandwiches.

All of the selections at Iceland’s were strictly knockoffs from McDonald’s and had viewers elated.

“Are those the spicy nugs!!” one viewer excitedly asked.

“Happily going to buy this over going to McDonald’s,” said one.

Another viewer even asked Hanford to “swear” that he was telling the truth about Iceland’s carrying McDonald’s dupes, as they were completely shocked.

Some viewers also found Hanford’s caption funny, where he jokingly said, “Mum can we go to McDonald’s? ‘No sweetie, we have McDonald’s at home.’”