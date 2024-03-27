EntertainmentFood

Customers shocked to find dupes for popular McDonald’s items in grocery store

Molly Byrne
mcdonald's dupes in uk grocery storeTikTok: deanhanford

Consumers were thrilled to see McDonald’s dupes like spicy McNuggets and Big Macs at the grocery store.

When it comes to fast food dupes, many customers look to grocery stores like Walmart for their favorite sauces or sides.

So when TikToker Dean Hanford revealed that Iceland Food Warehouse in the UK sells McDonald’s dupes, viewers were quick to ensure they knew where to find them.

In Hanford’s now-viral video, which has amassed 1.7m views and counting, he recorded the freezer section, which had items like 20-piece spicy McNuggets, regular McNuggets, Big Macs, chicken strips, and sausage breakfast sandwiches.

All of the selections at Iceland’s were strictly knockoffs from McDonald’s and had viewers elated.

“Are those the spicy nugs!!” one viewer excitedly asked.

“Happily going to buy this over going to McDonald’s,” said one.

Another viewer even asked Hanford to “swear” that he was telling the truth about Iceland’s carrying McDonald’s dupes, as they were completely shocked.

Some viewers also found Hanford’s caption funny, where he jokingly said, “Mum can we go to McDonald’s? ‘No sweetie, we have McDonald’s at home.’”

Related Topics

Mcdonalds

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then migrate into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Viral News and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of entertainment topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.