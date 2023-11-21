Costco selling full Thanksgiving meal for only $40 and it’s going viral

With Thanksgiving in just a couple of days, the internet couldn’t be more excited for Costco’s $40 full meal kit for the Holidays.

A Thanksgiving meal not only takes days to prepare but can also be costly due to the number of friends and family members gathering to eat.

However, Costco has gone viral for its $40 holiday meal kit.

Though you’d need a membership to purchase and enjoy Costco’s Thanksgiving meal kit, customers of the store are more than thrilled to have found an affordable alternative.

$40 Thanksgiving meal kit from Costco can feed at least six people

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while some people may have grand potluck plans, others struggle to figure out a portion size that’s affordable and large enough to feed as many people as necessary.

However, a woman took to TikTok to inform Costco customers about the store’s $40 Thanksgiving meal kit.

The smorgasbord included green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, and seasoned Turkey.

The entire meal kit comes cold and ready to pop in the oven to its desired degree and length of time.

After Costco customers heard about their Thanksgiving meal for $40, they expressed their excitement, saying, “Worth it if you are just a small group. No prep & easy clean up.”

And, “Girl, thank you for posting this!!! I was about to roast an entire chicken for 2 people, but this is so perfect.”

Some people even mentioned having tried Costco’s Thanksgiving meal, saying, “I had it the last couple of years. It’s good!”

While others had just bought theirs for Thursday, saying, “Bought this today. I’ll see how it’s going to taste on Thanksgiving!”

Someone also made sure to tell other Costco customers that the meal kit fed at least six people during the previous year.

To check out other Thanksgiving deals, here is a list of offers from popular places like Target, Walmart, and more.