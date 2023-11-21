Chick-fil-A: How to order an Oreo Peppermint Chip Milkshake

A popular food blogger has revealed a hack for ordering an Oreo Peppermint Chip Milkshake at Chick-Fil-A.

The Peppermint Chip Milkshake is a festive treat that fans await eagerly each year. One of the major fast-food classics that marks the holiday season, people were excited when Chick-fil-A told fans it would be making a return.

Now, a popular food blogger on Instagram has revealed how you can take your Peppermint Chip Milkshake to the next level.

Hack for ordering Oreo Peppermint Chip Milkshake

The Oreo Peppermint Chip Milkshake couldn’t be any easier, all you need to do is visit your local Chick-fil-A. This hack will not work if you’re ordering via the app.

When you ask for your Peppermint Chip Milkshake, simply ask the worker to add Oreo cookie crumbles to the milkshake.

“This turns your Peppermint Chip Milkshake into an Oreo Peppermint Chip Milkshake… it’s almost too much power in one cup.”

This is available to order now, and will only add an extra $0.40 to your order.

