Chick-fil-A customers blame “greed” for prices skyrocketing in past two years

Chick-fil-A menu item prices have increased by 21% in just two years as customers have slammed the fast food chain, with experts predicting that the prices are set to keep rising.

With the USDA predicting that food costs will only continue to rise in 2024, customers have been looking for new ways to get the most bang for their buck when it comes to their favorite fast food purchases.

This has seen many fast food giants, such as McDonalds, boost their prices, including their dollar menu, which has items that you can no longer purchase for one dollar. In Subway’s case, they have increased the price of their iconic footlong subs, which saw the demise of their $5 deal.

Despite these changes being for various reasons, a new report has revealed that Chick-fil-A’s prices have increased by 21% in just two years. They have since faced backlash from customers regarding the price increases, who blamed it on “greed.”

Chick-fil-A customers shocked as menu prices dramatically surge

According to Newsweek, and the compiled data from Truck Empire, Chick-fil-A first upped their prices of menu items in 2022 by 15%. Just a year later, in 2023, they stated that a menu-wide increase of 6% followed.

However, many experts have claimed that the 21% increase over the two years was down to inflation and the pandemic, which has grown production costs. According to Aaron Anderson, CEO and founder of franchise consulting firm Axxeum Partners, this has caused the cost of ingredients, packaging, labor and transport to soar.

However, some customers were not as convinced by the reasonings. “I think it’s called greed, price gouging, and serve only those of high income. Has nothing to do with inflation. Say it like it truly is,” one customer responded.

Others commented on how they avoid going to Chick-fil-A after their last visit was “totally expensive” and that the “price of a basic sandwich goes up by a dollar every January.”

Whether you think Chick-fil-A is right to jump their prices so dramatically over a short space of time or not, experts believe that the rising fast food prices are set to continue.

This has caused a rise in customers and ex-workers revealing their menu hacks to get your favorite items cheaper. One being a former McDonald’s chef who has explained why you should go for a more “superior” and cheaper burger than the Big Mac.