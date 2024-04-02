Chick-fil-A customer mocked after losing her cool with staff

A woman has been under fire after she raged at staff in a Chick-fil-A, for something people think is completely unacceptable.

In the recording, we could see the woman in question approach the workers at Chick-fil-A, clearly unimpressed as she claimed she’s not been given a straw or a spoon along with her soup order.

“But do you think you could remake this for me? If possible?” she asks regarding the soup. “Cause like it’s not gonna be hot anymore,” she told workers at the chain.

Off camera we hear one of the workers questioning her order, to which she replied: “I didn’t get a spoon or a fork so it’s cold now,” she said, before repeating the same sentence again.

Article continues after ad

“I asked them if they could run it to me, and I walked to the door and it was locked so I said hey can you run it to me at the little screen thing, and they were like no…we can’t run it to you, so I’m just like can (you) remake it now yeah,” she continued.

Article continues after ad

Things take a turn however, as apparently the woman receives another container of soup in place of her “cold,” one. She then told the worker, however, that she had marked the bottom of the soup container, to ensure that she was given a fresh one.

Article continues after ad

“This is the same soup, I marked the bottom of it,” she could be heard saying in the video, before continuing “just in case y’all tried to give it back to me. Also this is all being recorded.”

“So make sure y’all do the right thing please, y’all gave me back the same soup,” she then starts talking directly to one of the employees, suggesting that another employee working there was trying to mess with her order. “You know what bro, make sure she don’t f**k with my s**t for real, watch her,” she said.

Article continues after ad

“I’m not playing with y’all,” she says, craning her head outside of the car to shout at the employees, “You got me?! You got me though?! Cause you f**k around back there stop having attitude do the right thing.”

Article continues after ad

After the video was shared, people were not impressed, to say the least, writing: “Over chick fil a soup? Girl get a life.”

“Yelling at Chick-fil-A workers is crazy. They are literally the most unproblematic people ever,” another wrote.

One joked: “Most definitely got an extra ingredient in it for sure,” regarding the woman’s soup order.

Another customer went viral after they raged at staff at the Sugar Factory, when an automatic tip was added to their bill.