Did Chick Fil A Sauce Girl get fired? Viral employee responds to rumors

Gina, AKA Chick Fil A Sauce Girl, went viral for her bizarre facial expressions when taking orders at the restaurant. With several rumors going around that she’s been fired over her social media fame, she’s since responded and set the record straight.

“Chick Fil A Sauce Girl” was the name given to a girl named Gina Lynn who went viral over making some wild facial expressions behind a Chick Fil A counter in response to someone not wanting to get their signature sauce.

Since then, many rumors have spread about whether or not her antics behind the counter wound up getting her fired from her job at Chick Fil A.

Gina has since addressed the rumors, clearing up any misconceptions about whether or not she was still employed.

Did Chick Fil A Sauce Girl get fired?

According to her, no. This incident didn’t get her fired from Chick Fil A by her account, but she’s currently taking a leave from work after the incident.

“I did not get fired, guys. It was a misunderstanding, I was very emotional. Like I said, I was very new to the company,” Gina said of the situation, followed by assuring people that, “everything is cool”, and that she’s may end up returning to work after a short break.

Additionally, she shot down someone claiming to be her manager in a follow-up video. Or, at least, it seemed like she did. The original video was a parody getting passed around as someone starting drama. Her and Tommy Italiano, the TikTokker who made the parody, seem to be on good terms.

What’s more, this whole thing has gained her a ton of TikTok followers, and she’s currently looking for roles as an actress. Who knows, maybe she won’t have to go back to working there?