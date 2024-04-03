Cheesecake Factory customers shocked after finding out how they cook huge menu

A food expert took to TikTok to share how The Cheesecake Factory manages to tackle such a huge menu, and people were shocked.

Chances are that if you’ve visited The Cheesecake Factory, you’ve been taken aback by the wealth of items offered on menus. The company’s website states that they have “more than 250 items” — despite this, they claim that “we make things fresh and from scratch in each restaurant.”

But how do they manage what seems to be such an impossible task? TikToker Isaac said the key was preparation, coordination, and expertise.

“I’ve had plenty of experience in corporate kitchens, and basically how these places work is they have a large prep team, and they also have a very large refrigerator or walk-in, as we call it.”

“Most places that operate at this level receive two deliveries a week—most of the time, depending on the products,” he continued. “Then, they have a freezer full of products as well for things like, you know, bread or french fries—things you can’t just really replicate unless you have another operation going.”

He explained to viewers how each section of the kitchen is separated, with each chef trained in a specific area of expertise.

“Through coordination and fresh ingredients, you get really good food,” he finished.

After the video was posted on the platform, people were shocked at the strategy behind the chain’s preparation methods, with one saying: “Wow I always wondered that! Thanks for the explanation!”

“Thank you, I’ve always wondered about this,” another said.

People’s love for The Cheesecake Factory was never ending, with people writing in about their appreciation for the chain.

“Cheesecake Factory is so consistent – it’s like the one place I can DoorDash from and never be disappointed.”

“Cheesecake Factory also has some of the best supply chains in the food business. We learned about it in my supply chain class,” another said.

