Buffalo Wild Wings server fired after exposing man who dined & dashed

A Buffalo Wild Wings server was fired after she exposed a man for stealing from the restaurant.

What’s more, before Braylee was fired, she had to pay out of pocket for what the man stole.

Fortunately, Braylee was able to take home his leftovers, rightfully so — but was it worth it?

BWW customer gives server “fake” credit card

In January, Braylee was serving a single male at BWW. After he ordered 66 wings, the man handed Braylee a card to pay.

However, he snuck out of the restaurant before anyone could realize that he had given her a “fake” card with no money on it. Braylee then had to pay for his meal.

Outraged, Braylee said in her now-viral TikTok that she would expose him to his loved ones, which she did on social media.

Months after BWW caught wind of everything she said about the customer on TikTok, Braylee was “terminated” from her job.

During the conversation she had with BWW management, they told her, “It’s become very apparent that our morals, values, beliefs… aren’t really aligned. So for that reason, you are terminated today.”

Braylee then asked her former boss, “As far as someone who stole from the company, what’s being done with that?” However, they had no answer.

Braylee also called out BWW for considering the dine and dasher a “guest” after he stole from them.

Viewers of Braylee’s viral story have since reacted by taking to her side, saying that BWW was in the wrong.

Many viewers also threatened to show up to their local BWW restaurant to dine and dash after hearing that they take stealing lightly.

Though Braylee was fired from Buffalo Wild Wings, she did not confirm if she’d be taking the matter to corporate.