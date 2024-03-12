Buffalo Wild Wings gets real buffalo for bizarre March Madness challenge

In honor of March Madness, Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing in a real buffalo named Jack for fans to compete against to win tasty prizes.

We’ve already seen some great deals in honor of March Madness celebrations – most recently with Wendy’s and their $1 and $2 burgers.

But perhaps the quirkiest announcement comes from Buffalo Wild Wings, who are employing a real-life buffalo to pick brackets for both men and women’s tournaments.

Fans will be prompted to submit their own brackets on BeatTheBuffalo.com, and will need to submit by 12pm on Thursday, March 21. Those who manage to beat the buffalo will win some awesome prizes, including a year’s supply of free wings and tickets to next year’s Final Four.

More Buffalo Wild Wings prizes to be won

As well as free tickets and wings, Buffalo Wild Wings is also offering a “BOGO March Madness” deal on Thursday, March 21, where fans can grab a buy one, get one free boneless wings for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

In addition to this, the chain is also bringing back their Overtime Wingtime deal throughout the tournament. When a March Madness game goes into overtime, Blazin’ Rewards members will be able to get free boneless wings.

In previous years, we’ve seen over two million free wings being given away, so it’s exciting to see it being brought back for this year’s tournament.

For more information about the deals mentioned above, fans can visit buffalowildwings.com/overtime-wingtime.