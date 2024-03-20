What time does Starbucks open in the morning?

Starbucks is a big hit for coffee lovers craving their first brew early in the morning, but what time does the popular coffee chain actually open? There’s not a simple answer to this, so here’s what you need to know.

Usual opening times for Starbucks in the morning

Generally speaking, if you’re planning on heading over to Starbucks to grab a morning brew, you can expect to find most stores open between 5 – 7AM. This is when the majority of stores will open their doors to customers.

Of course, this will depend on the particular branch you’re headed to, and weekend hours might be slightly different. On public holidays, such as the 4th of July, store hours may vary, so make sure to take this into consideration too.

Starbucks morning opening times by location

Though the general rule of thumb is between 5AM – 7AM for Starbucks’ morning opening hours, this can be swayed by location. For example, if you’re in a busy city, stores may open a bit earlier to cater to the high demand in these areas.

On the other hand, if you’re living in a more rural area, with fewer people passing through, then the stores will gear more toward a 7AM opening time. Additionally, quieter areas’ weekend hours might differ too, with some Starbucks stores not opening their doors until 9AM.

Starbucks morning opening times at airport

If you’ve got an early flight to catch and need to pop into the Starbucks located at the airport, then you’re in luck! Most Starbucks coffee shops located within airports across the US will open at 4:30AM to 5AM, meaning you’ll be in ship shape for your travels.

Internationally, this is often the case too, and in some airports, the Starbucks is open 24 hours, such as Edinburgh International Airport. This is because flight times are sporadic, so there will be travellers coming through at all hours of the day, in need of a coffee.

Starbucks morning opening hours on Christmas & Thanksgiving

If you and the family feel like grabbing a morning brew to prepare you for all of the madness surrounding the holidays, then you’re in luck, as some Starbucks locations are open during Christmas and Thanksgiving.

This isn’t to say that it’s a guarantee, as usually, only select Starbucks locations will be open Christmas Day, with hours varying by store and some on reduced schedules. This might mean that if you have a store open near you, you might have to wait a little longer for that first sip of cold brew.

Target Starbucks and 24/7 morning opening hours

If you’re planning to visit a Starbucks situated inside a Target store, these will typically cater to customers from 8AM onwards, running through until 9PM when the store closes.

You can find some gems, however, as some Starbucks stores run 24/7, so you can grab your coffee anytime. We’d recommend that you take a look at the Starbucks store locator to try and find one of these, as it can provide more detailed advice regarding opening and closing times.

Starbucks morning opening times Saturday & Sunday

Although some Starbucks locations will operate as usual, and open their doors to customers on the weekend with the same schedule as weekdays, some hours will change at the weekends.

For example, this store in Alabama opens its store only half an hour later on weekends, at 5:30AM instead of 5. Whereas, this Starbucks in Kentucky is completely closed on weekends.

Whip up your own Starbucks coffee

If all else fails, and you’re simply dying for your morning coffee, why not whip up your own Starbucks drink at home? The brand sells a wealth of coffee beans and grounds in-store, that you can pick up to create your own Starbucks drinks whenever you desire.

They also have pods flavored in some of their most popular items in-store, such as the Caramel Macchiato, and the Vanilla Macchiato.

Or, if you’re feeling slightly more adventurous, there are a bunch of recipes online to create secret menu items at home. Take our delicious recipe for Starbcuks’ ever popular ‘Pink Drink,’ for example.

So, while it’s might not be easy to know when exactly your local Starbucks opens in the morning, there are some general guidelines to follow. 5 – 7AM is a safe bet for most stores, and will typically be affected by how rural the surrounding area is.

You can of course use Starbucks’ handy store locator, so that you can get more information about your local store before heading out in the morning.