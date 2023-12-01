Are Wendy’s selling crab legs? Viral TikTok explained

A rumour has been circulating TikTok regarding the Wendy’s menu, with people are convinced that they’ve started offering crab legs. However, that’s not the case.

In a TikTok video that was posted way back in 2022, a user took to the platform to share an image of the iconic Wendy’s logo, along with a platter of crab legs.

Given that Wendy’s is a fast food restaurant that focuses on burgers, fries, and a bit of chicken, this naturally confused viewers. Some were quick to react, commenting: “Crab legs from Wendy’s that’s real wild.”

Article continues after ad

Many were put off by the ‘new,’ menu item, saying “The crab looks ashy,” and “That’s not a crab, that’s an overgrown tarantula.”

Article continues after ad

Is Wendy’s actually selling crab legs?

In December, people reacted to the original video, with one user on TikTok proclaiming that he’d just returned from Wendy’s, and bought an “eight bucket crab legs.” He even urged people to go to Wendy’s, because “It was mad f**king good.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fans will be grateful to learn, however, despite all of the rumors circulating TikTok, Wendy’s are not, in fact, selling crab legs. Neither have they commented that they plan to add this item to menus.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’ve seen any of the TikTok videos about Wendy’s supposed new menu addition, don’t go rushing into your local store asking for seafood. You’re just going to look a bit silly.

Article continues after ad

They have however, released their classic, annual Peppermint Frosty ready for fans to enjoy over the holiday season.