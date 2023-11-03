Grab some freebies for National Sandwich Day 2023

On November 3, 2023, people can celebrate National Sandwich Day by grabbing some deals from their favorite fast-food restaurants, including the likes of Popeyes, Subway and even Pizza Hut.

National Sandwich Day has begun, which means a whole bunch of freebies for sandwich fans. This ‘holiday’ is celebrated to represent the power of the sandwich, a favorite lunchtime treat for many.

The holiday was inspired by John Montagu, the fourth Earl of a small English town. He requested servants to deliver his meat between two slices of bread, as he was averse to ending up with grease-laden fingers.

Article continues after ad

And so, the first sandwich was created. Note that the following deals are only available to customers in the United States.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Where can I get freebies on National Sandwich Day?

Many diners and fast-food establishments will be taking part in National Sandwich Day. There will be a variety of special discounts that fans can participate in. Below is a list of each of the different deals you can grab:

Subway – If customers favor another fast food establishment, such as McDonald’s for example, and have collected points to use in competitor restaurants, Subway will match at convert these points, no questions asked. Simply sign up to SubwayPointMatch.com, and upload a screenshot of your points.

Potbelly – When customers order an Original or Big-sized sandwich via the app, they will be given a free Original-sized sandwich.

Popeyes – Order any Chicken Sandwich Combo, and get a free Chicken Sandwich via the app.

Schlotzsky’s – Customers can grab a Medium Sandwich for only $5.

Pizza Hut – If you order two or more items from the Deal Lover’s Menu, you’ll get the new Pizza Hut Melts for only $7.

Bar Louie – Here customers can grab a Garden Goddess Sandwich, Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich or Ultimate Grilled Cheese for the price of $9.95.

Jersey Mike’s – If you order via the app, Jersey Mike’s offer free delivery on all orders placed up until November 6.

McAlister’s Deli – Buy one get one free on all sandwiches until November 9.

Jimmy John’s – $1 off on all orders placed via the mobile app.

Beef O’Brady’s – Get any sandwich and fries from the menu, apart from steak, for $8.50.

Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwiches & Soups – Rewards members who purchase full-sized sandwiches will get a $1 cup of soup coupon that they exchange in their next order.

So, on your next visit to these establishments, be sure to inquire about their National Sandwich Day deals, taking place on November 3, 2023.