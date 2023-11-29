All Dunkin’ Donuts Holiday drinks you can buy this year

Dunkin’ Donuts are well known for their holiday menus, with fans being able pick up a new range of drinks this Christmas season.

Dunkin’ have revealed their holiday menu just in time for the holiday season. With their doughnut products being so popular, it’s easy to overlook the chain’s scrumptious beverages.

Customers will be pleased to discover that they’ve introduced two new drinks to their menu, as well as bringing back some fan favorites.

Dunkin’ Donuts Christmas drinks

So, what drinks can you grab on your next trip to Dunkin’ Donuts?

There are a total of four beverages, which include:

Spiced Cookie Coffee – The Spiced Cookie coffee is s completely brand new drink, and consists of brown sugar and vanilla, paired with plenty of oatmilk.

Cookie Butter Cold Brew – This beverage is a foam topped cold-brew, that’s flavored with speculoos. It’s also got hints of sugar cookie, as well as brown sugar.

Toasted White Chocolate Latte – Reminiscent of the Toasted White Mocha from Starbucks, this latte is super sweet, and tastes of super creamy white chocolate.

Peppermint Mocha Latte – Nothing screams Christmas like a Peppermint Mocha Latte. This sweet treat tasted just like a candy cane, and is topped with lots of whipped cream.

Dunkin’ aren’t the only doughnut brand who have announced some exciting releases this November: Krispy Kreme are now selling their Elf-movie doughnut boxes.